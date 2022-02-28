Zacks: Analysts Expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celularity.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 225,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

