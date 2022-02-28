Zacks: Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

