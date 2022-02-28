Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. New York Mortgage Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Several analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 90,049 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

