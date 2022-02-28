Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.99 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

