Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

