Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

