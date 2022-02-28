Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.