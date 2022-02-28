Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will post $64.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.78 million and the highest is $65.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.73 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $300.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

NYSE ARIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

