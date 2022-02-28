Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 319,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,439. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

