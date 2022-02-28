Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.62. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

VSCO traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. 1,504,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.