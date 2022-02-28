Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.62. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

VSCO traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. 1,504,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

