Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

