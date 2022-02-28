Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. 2,248,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

