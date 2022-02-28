Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 180,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,938,244. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

