Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Sell

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -292.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.