Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

