Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSGP. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 782.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

