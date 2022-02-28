Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Buy

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,462. The firm has a market cap of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

