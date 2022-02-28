Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to Buy

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yellow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

YELL stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Yellow has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

