Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 51.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.83. 32,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.