Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 436.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $143.81. 21,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $128.59 and a one year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.