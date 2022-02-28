Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,274 shares of company stock worth $3,278,912 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MATX traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,292. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

