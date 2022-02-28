Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ST traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

