Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.93. 222,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

