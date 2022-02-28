Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. 7,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,912. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

