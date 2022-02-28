Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.93. 222,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

