Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

