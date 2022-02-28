Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 272,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

