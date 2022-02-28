Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,580,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,493. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.39.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
