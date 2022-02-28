Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,580,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,493. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.