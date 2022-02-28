Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

