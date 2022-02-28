Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.16% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.
NYSE:ZVIA opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
