Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $250.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.