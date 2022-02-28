Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

ZM stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.60. 11,873,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $440.00.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

