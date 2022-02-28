Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 5.3%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $236.33 and last traded at $233.66. 40,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,761,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.85.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.