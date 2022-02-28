Zynecoin Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $67,595.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00109740 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

