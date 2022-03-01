-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). DZS posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DZS by 87,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

