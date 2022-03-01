-$0.17 EPS Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix AI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%.

RNLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNLX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 96,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.48. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

