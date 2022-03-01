$0.22 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,957,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,832,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 1.03. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

