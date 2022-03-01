-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

