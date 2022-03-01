$0.41 EPS Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $538.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.