$0.44 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

