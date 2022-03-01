$0.45 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $474.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

