$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.55. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Several analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 60,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,892. Stantec has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

