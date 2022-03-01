$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN opened at $326.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.56 and its 200 day moving average is $397.08. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $306.66 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,554,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

