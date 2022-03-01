$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ILMN opened at $326.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.56 and its 200 day moving average is $397.08. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $306.66 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,554,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.