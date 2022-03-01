$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $4.61 on Thursday, hitting $334.60. The stock had a trading volume of 409,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

