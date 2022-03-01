$10.34 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $18.32 on Friday, reaching $80.53. 81,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,516. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.