$10.34 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $18.32 on Friday, reaching $80.53. 81,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,516. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

