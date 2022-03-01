$104.53 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post $104.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $385.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.97 million, with estimates ranging from $417.60 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNTY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 198,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

