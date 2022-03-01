10,776 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,517,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 207,958 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

