$115.56 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.48 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. 5,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

