1,200,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.