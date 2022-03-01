1,200,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TRON opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (TRON)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.