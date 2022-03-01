12,100 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

