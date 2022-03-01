1,337 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $189.74 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average is $244.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

