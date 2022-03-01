$138.07 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.13 million and the lowest is $136.00 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $568.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 29,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.